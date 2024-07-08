Weather - Sun and warmth in Bavaria - then wet from Wednesday

In the coming days, people in Bavaria can look forward to warmer, friendlier weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects thunder and showers again starting on Wednesday.

On Monday, there may still be a few drops of rain at the beginning of the day, as the DWD reported. In Upper and Lower Bavaria, rain is possible in the morning. However, it will be mostly sunny in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching up to 27 degrees Celsius on the Main and Danube, and 22 degrees in the Allgäu.

According to meteorologists, it will be hot on Tuesday - with temperatures between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius and plenty of sun. However, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in the Alps in the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers are possible from Unterfranken to Schwaben overnight into Wednesday. Thunder and showers are expected to subside a bit on Wednesday.

