- Summer's chart-topping smash retains its leading position.

Shirin D (29) continues to dominate the Official German Single Charts. For the fifth week in a row, she retains the top position with her smash "Bauch Beine Po". Following its recent coronation as this year's Official German Charts summer hit, as decided by GfK Entertainment, this shouldn't come as a shock to her fans.

The rapper champs her victory on Instagram. Alongside a string of pics, David writes: "I promised myself on New Year's Eve 2023 that this summer would be mine. Guess who's the Miss Summer Hit 2024 then."

This week showcases a lot of female power in the singles chart. Ayliva, in tandem with Apache 207, stays put at number two with "Wunder", and also places "Nein!" (18), "Beifahrer" (25), "Traum" (54), and "Lieb mich" (91). US singer Carpenter Sabrina is also present thrice - with "Espresso" at number five, "Please Please Please" (35), and "Taste" (43). "Move" by Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso & Malachiii, and "I Like The Way You Kiss Me" by Artemas hold down positions three and four at the top five.

Oasis returns to the charts

Ayliva and Sabrina Carpenter also make a significant impact on the album charts. With "In Liebe", the German musician holds the top spot, while her colleague debuts at number three with "Short N' Sweet". Also new to the chart are The Leoniden with "Sophisticated Sad Songs" at number two, Louis Tomlinson with "Live" at number four, and Mono Inc. with "Symphonic Live - The Second Chapter" at number five.

Oasis has sprung the biggest musical surprise lately. The iconic British cult band has announced a reunion tour for next year, which has also reflected in the charts. "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?", the group's second studio album around the Gallagher brothers, originally released in 1995, makes a comeback to the chart at number 77.

Oasis's unexpected reunion news has led to a chart resurgence. "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?", their famous second album, re-entered the charts at position 77.

Fans of Oasis are undoubtedly excited as they look forward to the band's reunion tour next year.

Read also: