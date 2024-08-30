- Summer in HesseExperiences Excessive Heat According to DWD Report

In the scorching summer of 2024, temperatures in Hesse skyrocketed, notching up significantly above typical levels. The German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach confirms that the state-wide average temperature clocked in at a sweltering 18.4 degrees Celsius from June through August, marking a considerable rise of 2.2 degrees compared to the 1961-1990 benchmark.

The summer sun shone brighter than ever before, with an impressive 725 hours of sunshine logged across Hesse. This soared far above the baseline of 586 hours, painting a picture of prolonged sunshine.

Ample downpours

Hesse weather in the past three months was marked by unpredictable spells of rain and storms, as per the DWD. The standout rain event hit North Hesse on August 1st evening, with the Trendelburg station recording an astounding 169.8 liters per square meter in just eight hours. This obliterated the usual monthly rainfall average, also setting the highest daily total nationwide for August 2024. The inquiry into whether this represents a fresh Hesse record is currently underway.

By the time August was drawing to a close, a total of 215 liters per square meter had accumulated over Hesse, slightly less than the reference period's tally of 222 liters.

The summer was a hot and cool tug-of-war, as per the DWD, culminating in August's uncommonly high temperature differential. Despite localized heavy rainfall, the sunlight hours generally stayed within the expected range.

Overall, summer was too scorching

Nationwide, the summer of 2024 didn't set any new records, but it still held the title as the 28th consecutive warm summer, as reported by the DWD. Statistically speaking, the average temperature hit a sweltering 18.5 degrees Celsius, marking a 2.2-degree increase over the 1961-1990 benchmark and a 0.9-degree rise compared to the more recent and warmer 1991-2020 reference period.

Despite Hessen's unusual weather pattern with frequent rain showers, the overall summer still remained unusually hot for the region. The sweltering heat in Hessen was part of the nationwide trend, making it one of the 28 consecutive warm summers recorded in Germany.

