Golden Globes - "Suits" reunion announced

The first major awards ceremony of the still young year will take place in the USA next weekend, on the night of January 7-8. The 81st edition of the Golden Globes will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills - known as the biggest indicator for the subsequent Oscars. A very special duo will do the honors on stage at the event, as has now been announced on the official awards ceremony website. Gabriel Macht (51) and Patrick J. Adams (42) will present one of the awards together, celebrating a mini-reunion of their hit series "Suits".

It has now been over four years since the lawyer series came to an end with the finale of season nine. At the Globes, fans can at least briefly reminisce about the days the two stars spent together in their roles as Harvey Specter and Michael Ross. Meanwhile, there was no mention of Duchess Meghan (42), aka Rachel Zane, at the reunion on stage at the Golden Globes - like Adams, she left the series after season seven.

According to the press release, the evening's other laudators include Amanda Seyfried (38), Angela Bassett (65), Julia Garner (29), Michelle Yeoh (61) and Will Ferrell (56), to name but a few.

Clear favorites among films and series

Two films from last year are the big favorites in the race for the Golden Globes. The comedy "Barbie" with Margot Robbie (33) in the title role scooped up the most nominations with nine, while the drama "Oppenheimer" with Cillian Murphy (47) picked up eight.

Also blessed with good chances: "Killers of the Flower Moon". The late western by old master Martin Scorsese (81) picked up a total of seven nominations, while the Frankenstein grotesque "Poor Things" with Emma Stone (35) has just as many.

There are also no major surprises in the series category. In the drama category, "Succession" dominates with nine nominations. In the comedy field, most of the nominations go to "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building". Both series have five nominations each.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de