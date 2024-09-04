Suffers a stroke, renowned musician Brian May.

For nearly half a century, Brian May has been rocking out with Queen. At 77, he doesn't seem to be slowing down. Unfortunately, he shared some concerning news: he suffered a stroke.

On Instagram, where he has over 3.3 million followers, he made an unexpected health announcement. He revealed that he had a minor stroke about a week prior and had temporarily lost control over his left arm. Fearing he might never be able to play the guitar again, he admitted, "That was a bit scary."

However, Brian remained calm and even joked about it, referring to his medical incident as a "little health hiccup." Following treatment at an English hospital, he shared that he was feeling better and was back to playing the guitar. Laughing off the possibility of sympathy, he said, "That clogs up my inbox and I hate that."

He had a heart attack before

In the past, he was put under "house arrest," forbidden from going outside, driving, or flying. He was required to rest in general and expressed gratitude towards his doctors for their "fantastic care."

A few years back, Brian had a heart attack. Three of his coronary arteries were blocked. He feared the worst, admitting, "I could have died." After undergoing surgery and getting three stents, he said he felt much better.

Brian co-founded the legendary rock band Queen in the early 1970s along with singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor. After Mercury's passing in 1991, Brian and Roger carried on with a new lineup.

The British virtuoso is known as one of the best guitarists in rock history. In addition, he holds a PhD in astrophysics and is an outspoken advocate for animal rights. In 2023, he received a knighthood from King Charles III and can now be addressed as "Sir Brian May."

Despite his health challenges, Brian continues to find joy in Music, often sharing his performances on social media. His love for Music was evident even during his recovery period, as he never lost the desire to play his beloved guitar.

Remembering his past health issues, Brian often expresses gratitude for his ability to perform Music, acknowledging that he might not have had this opportunity if not for the medical interventions he received.

Read also: