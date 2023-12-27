Skip to content
Sudden icy conditions cause numerous accidents in the north

Freezing wet conditions caused many cars and bicycles to slip on Wednesday morning in Schleswig-Holstein. It suddenly became slippery at around six o'clock, said a spokeswoman for the Ratzeburg police department. Seven accidents were reported in the morning, but all of them had a minor outcome....

A gritting vehicle spreads grit on the road.
Freezing wet conditions caused many cars and bicycles to slip on Wednesday morning in Schleswig-Holstein. It suddenly became slippery at around six o'clock, said a spokeswoman for the Ratzeburg police department. Seven accidents were reported in the morning, but all of them were minor. Cars had slid into the ditch or crashed into trees.

The Flensburg police department reported 21 accidents caused by black ice. Most of them happened on Flensburg roads, but there were also some accidents in North Friesland. "We had some minor injuries, but no serious injuries," said a spokeswoman.

A truck skidded off the road on the Autobahn 23 in icy conditions. According to the police, two cyclists were injured in falls in the Ostholstein district. There were also seven car accidents with fender benders, mainly in the south of the district.

In Lübeck, a cyclist was also injured in a fall on a slippery road. A 59-year-old car driver overturned her vehicle and was also slightly injured. In the Kiel police district, two cars slid into ditches and two cyclists fell off their bikes. The Neumünster police department reported several accidents with minor damage. The NDR had previously reported on the sudden icy conditions.

The German Weather Service (DWD) expects rain on Thursday night, with temperatures not falling below four degrees. During the day, clouds and rain will alternate and it will be mild with temperatures between nine and twelve degrees.

DWD forecast

