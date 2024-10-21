Sudanian Incident: Aircraft from Russia Suffers Destruction

In the strife-ridden Sudanese region of Darfur, an airplane is reported to have been taken down by gunfire. Whispers suggest Russian nationals might have been traveling aboard, as conveyed by the Russian embassy located in Khartum. They've announced their intention to scrutinize the incident that transpired in the battle-scarred environment.

Accounts point toward the downed aircraft being an Ilyushin Il-76 property of "New Way Cargo," a cargo airline based in Kyrgyzstan with its primary hub in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

footage accessible online depicts fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) rummaging through the wreckage and waving what appear to be passengers' identification papers.

The RSF claimed, as per ABC News, to have brought down a "foreign combat aircraft" supporting the Sudanese military. They asserted, lacking evidence, that the aircraft had released "barrel bombs" on civilians. "Every foreign mercenary aboard the aircraft was terminated," their statement stated. Despite this, they declined to comment on the situation when approached by AP.

Sudan has been plunged into a civil conflict for a year and a half, escalating from a long-standing disagreement between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data group reports that over 24,000 individuals have perished in the conflict. The Sudanese army has launched a substantial offensive near Khartum, while allied forces in Darfur confront the RSF.

The Commission investigating the incident in Darfur expressed concern over the RSF's claim of bringing down a foreign aircraft and the alleged use of barrel bombs. The Sudanese Commission on Human Rights, being part of The Commission, has urged for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the reported incident.

Furthermore, the International Humanitarian Law Commission, another entity within The Commission, has called for the protection of civilians in the region, underscoring the necessity of adhering to international humanitarian laws during armed conflicts.

