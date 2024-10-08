Skip to content
Sudan is experiencing a rapid increase in cholera instances.

Contamination reported in 11 different regions.

In the strife-ridden Sudan, cholera instances are skyrocketing, as per government representatives. Over a fortnight, the figure has jumped by approximately 40%, the Ministry of Health disclosed. This alarming rise has been documented in 11 out of the nation's 18 states, with 626 fatalities. The eastern region, stationed in northeastern Africa, is particularly under siege.

According to Richard Brennan, the regional humanitarian chief at the World Health Organization, "There's no denying the significant increase in cases." He added, "The spread is exceeding the pace during the outbreak last year, and that's worrying." To combat this, collaborative efforts are being intensified, involving the Ministry of Health and organizations such as UNICEF. The majority of cases have been traced back to Kassala, where another round of oral cholera vaccination, kickstarted last month, is in progress.

The most recent cholera epidemic was recognized by the Ministry of Health on August 12, after a surge in reported cases since July 22. The disease predominantly affects regions battered by recent heavy rainfalls and floods, notably in the east of Sudan. Millions of individuals displaced due to the conflict between the Sudanese military and the RSF militia reside in these areas.

The cholera outbreak is affecting multiple states in Sudan, with the majority of cases reported in regions that have experienced recent heavy rainfalls and floods. Efforts to combat the epidemic are being strengthened across various States, involving collaborations between the Ministry of Health and international organizations such as UNICEF.

