- Successfully neutralized explosive device from World War II found in chemical facility Zeitz.

At the Zeitz Industrial and Chemical Complex, a vintage bomb from World War II got disarmed. The authority decided to evacuate the site's workers during lunchtime, as stated by Burgenlandkreis, for the safety of all the businesses' employees. The bomb in question weighed around 250 kilograms and was found during construction tasks on a Wednesday. Fortunately, the residents' neighborhoods remained unaffected by the evacuation. Three weeks prior, another English bomb from the same era was unearthed on the property. It too necessitated a controlled explosion.

The authorities are considering relocating some businesses from the Zeitz Industrial and Chemical Complex to a safer location due to the frequent discoveries of old bombs. The proposed solution includes establishing a new industrial park near the city limits to minimize disruptions and ensure safety.

Read also: