Successfully neutralized explosive device from World War II found in chemical facility Zeitz.

A bombshell from World War II was discovered and safely dismantled within the Chemie- und Industriepark Zeitz. Subsequently, the area necessitated an immediate evacuation for public safety.

At the Zeitz Industrial and Chemical Complex, a vintage bomb from World War II got disarmed. The authority decided to evacuate the site's workers during lunchtime, as stated by Burgenlandkreis, for the safety of all the businesses' employees. The bomb in question weighed around 250 kilograms and was found during construction tasks on a Wednesday. Fortunately, the residents' neighborhoods remained unaffected by the evacuation. Three weeks prior, another English bomb from the same era was unearthed on the property. It too necessitated a controlled explosion.

