- Successful clusters of excellence to receive extra funding

Saxony to additionally equip each of the successful clusters for the Excellence Initiative with 500,000 euros. This amount was already provided for the application phase. Science Minister Sebastian Gemkow (CDU) assured the universities in Dresden and Leipzig of further financial support from the government, provided the decisions of the state parliament. The full applications for the clusters must be submitted by August 22, and the decision will be made on May 22, 2025. The procedure is run by the German Research Foundation and the Science Council. The goal of the Excellence Strategy is to strengthen university peak research.

From 143 sketches for excellence clusters, 41 were selected for the next round.

For the current round of the Excellence Initiative, German universities and colleges submitted 143 new sketches. Full applications can now be submitted for 41 projects. The TU Dresden is represented alongside the three existing excellence clusters with three new applications, and the University of Leipzig with two. In total, Saxony thus has eight hot irons in the fire. Nationwide, up to 70 excellence clusters could potentially be funded, it was said. For funding, the federal and state governments provide a total of around 385 million euros annually until 2025, and 539 million euros from 2026 onwards. Each cluster can expect an annual funding sum of between eight and 10 million euros, with the states paying a quarter of this. The duration is seven years.

Minister: Visibility of peak research will increase

Gemkow wished the two Saxon universities success. "We will become even more attractive for excellent researchers and increase the visibility of peak research and top technology 'Made in Saxony'."

TU Dresden wants to remain among the top German universities

The TU Dresden wants to remain a top university for the 21st century, said Rector Ursula Staudinger. "We want to offer innovative solutions for the global problems of our time (...) By submitting six full applications, four of which are under our sole leadership and two in cooperation with our partners, we underscore our performance strength as a peak research institution and face this decisive phase of the current round of the Excellence Strategy with confidence." At the same time, the professor reaffirmed the TU Dresden's claim to remain among the top universities in Germany.

The Rector of the University of Leipzig, Eva Inés Obergfell, spoke of a significant milestone for the University of Leipzig. One can be proud that the peak research in Saxony has held its own in strong competition. Especially for the eastern federal states, the Free State takes an absolute leading position, which one can now strengthen and deepen. The University of Leipzig submitted three sketches and received approval for a full application twice. The TU Dresden was successful three times out of five new applications.

Universities in Leipzig and Dresden submit a total of six applications for clusters

In the case of Dresden, it is about three new clusters, each with a code name. The REC2 cluster wants to create the scientific basis for the electronics of the future - for sustainable and resource-saving production. The BiC cluster wants to find out, among other things, whether mechanisms of the brain are transferable to machine learning and the development of therapies. The Care cluster is about climate-neutral and efficient building. Here, cooperation with colleagues from RWTH Aachen is planned.

The two applications from Leipzig concern the Centre for Metabolism, which aims to improve understanding of diseases that arise from metabolic disorders and lead to serious health issues such as diabetes mellitus, fatty liver, and cardiovascular diseases. The "Breathing Nature" cluster is to investigate interactions between biodiversity, climate, and human behaviour.

The Excellence Strategy includes not only Excellence Clusters but also Excellence Universities. TU Dresden has held this title as the only university in an eastern German state since 2012 and was confirmed in 2019. The title requires two Excellence Clusters. Applications for the title of Excellence University can be submitted in November 2025.

The German Research Foundation plays a crucial role in overseeing the process of the Excellence Strategy, ensuring that the application procedure runs smoothly. The successful clusters for the Excellence Initiative in Saxony will benefit from additional funding of 500,000 euros each from the German Research Foundation.

Read also: