Local traffic - Subway trains in Hamburg run more slowly due to the storm

The storm "Zoltan" has also slowed down Hamburg's subway trains: For safety reasons, the subway trains only ran at 40 instead of 80 kilometers per hour in the outer areas of the lines, as Hochbahn announced in Hamburg on Friday. According to the information, traffic was largely stable, with delays occurring in isolated cases - especially on the U1 line. There were only restrictions for buses in the Elbe area due to the flooding and associated road closures.

The water levels of the Elbe had risen to up to 3.33 meters above mean high water at the St. Pauli gauge on Friday afternoon. This corresponds to a severe storm surge.

BSH water level forecast BSH storm surge warning service

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de