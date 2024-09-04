- Subway switch repairs leading to prolonged disruptions and malfunctions

Issues with the Berlin S-Bahn: Delays and cancellations are happening due to maintenance work on a signal switch in Wannsee. The S-Bahn Berlin confirms this. As a result, trains have been operating every 20 minutes between Grunewald and Wannsee since early Wednesday morning. This also applies to the S7, which is running at this frequency in the reverse direction. Passengers are required to switch platforms in Wannsee for both routes. The length of the maintenance is yet to be determined.

The disruption in the S-Bahn services is primarily affecting the railway line between Grunewald and Wannsee. Despite the inconvenience, rail passengers using the S7 need to adjust their journeys, as they too must switch platforms in Wannsee.

Read also: