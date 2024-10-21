Subsequent Liver Transplantations Following Fungal Toxicosis

Following a week-long stint in intensive care at University Hospital Essen due to a severe case of mushroom poisoning, another young patient has successfully received a donor liver. As a result, the hospital has now carried out liver transplants on a total of four individuals: two children and one adult.

Starting on Tuesday last week, five individuals, ranging in age from five to 15 years old and one adult, were admitted to the hospital due to consuming misidentified false morel mushrooms. In the instance of the fourth patient, a five-year-old boy, "there seems to be a natural regeneration of the liver." The hospital reiterated, "The condition of all patients remains stable, and they are being closely and thoroughly monitored."

All four patients were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and two of them underwent transplants shortly after admission. None of the children are residents of North Rhine-Westphalia; two come from Saarland, while the adult is the father of one of the three children.

Similarly, a patient is currently receiving intensive care at Münster's hospital for severe mushroom poisoning. A hospital representative commented on Monday, "The patient is still in critical condition and requires ongoing intensive care. It's highly likely that the patient was poisoned by false morel mushrooms, and a donor liver is currently being sought."

The false morel mushrooms consumed by the patients led to instances of fungal toxicity. As the hospital closely monitors the patient in Münster, they are actively seeking a donor liver due to severe mushroom poisoning.

