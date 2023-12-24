NHL - Stützle shoots Senators to victory against Penguins

German national ice hockey player Tim Stützle has led the Ottawa Senators to a 5:4 (2:1, 2:1, 0:2) victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins after overtime.

The 21-year-old forward scored the winning goal 70 seconds into overtime. The Senators thus stopped their negative streak of six previous defeats in the North American league.

After Stützle had not scored during this time, the Viersen native now scored his seventh goal of the season. "The last time I tried to tunnel the goalkeeper, I always scored. I should do that more often," said Stützle about his winning goal when he found himself alone in front of Penguins goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic after a pass from Drake Batherson. With just 24 points, the Senators remain the weakest team in the Eastern Conference.

Defeats for the remaining Germans

The other three German ice hockey players who took to the ice all suffered defeats. Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings lost 2:3 (1:1, 1:0, 0:2) against the New Jersey Devils. Seider was involved in Detroit's 1-0 lead after four and a half minutes with an assist, meaning the 22-year-old defenseman has now set up at least one goal in each of the last three games.

JJ Peterka was also on hand with an assist, the 21-year-old forward of the Buffalo Sabres was involved in the 2-2 equalizer at the start of the second period in the away game against the New York Rangers. In the end, however, the Sabres lost 3:4 (1:2, 1:1, 1:0) after overtime. Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks were beaten 5:7 (2:1, 2:1, 1:5) away from home by the St. Louis Blues, Reichel did not score a goal.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de