Finances - Stuttgart Stock Exchange trading turnover stagnates

Despite all the uncertainties, the Stuttgart Stock Exchange saw stable business in 2023. According to the company, preliminary trading turnover in the securities segment stagnated at 90.25 billion euros at the end of the year, compared to 90.7 billion euros in the same period of the previous year.

The rapid rise in interest rates, with six interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank, had a major impact on the financial markets and the economy as a whole. Bonds as interest-bearing securities brought returns again and became the focus of investors in 2023.

The trading volume of bonds on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange rose by around 115% to around EUR 20.1 billion in 2023. Corporate bonds accounted for around 9 billion euros of this. The equity markets were burdened by rising interest rates until the fall. The trading volume of shares fell by around 11 percent to around 15 billion euros in 2023.

According to the Stuttgart-based company, it is the sixth-largest stock exchange group in Europe.

Stuttgart Stock Exchange

Source: www.stern.de