Bundesliga - Stuttgart handball team signs Greek player Toskas

Handball Bundesliga club TVB Stuttgart has signed the Greek backcourt player Achilleas Toskas. The 19-year-old comes from the Greek club Bianco Monte Drama 1986 and will receive a three-year contract, as the Swabians announced on Friday. They also announced that the contract with Jan Forstbauer, which expires at the end of the season, will not be extended. They would like to thank Forstbauer for his commitment and wish him all the best for the future, said TVB Managing Director Jürgen Schweikardt.

Source: www.stern.de