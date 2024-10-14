Study Reveals: Females Show More Skepticism Toward AI Compared to Males

Based on recent research, it appears that women are more hesitant towards artificial intelligence (AI) than men. The Berlin-based initiative "Chef:innensache" revealed that 47% of men trust AI, while only 32% of women do. Furthermore, women tend to rate their AI skills lower than men do.

As head of the initiative, Sandra Arndt noted, "With artificial intelligence, we are seeing a new factor that impacts equal opportunities in the workplace." The survey revealed that men have had more exposure to AI than women, having less contact with AI in the workplace (60% versus 69% for women) and having less confidence in their AI skills (30% versus 43% for men).

Julia Sperling-Magro, a member of the initiative and a consultant at McKinsey, added that women are currently underutilizing the opportunities offered by AI. To bridge the gap and promote equality, particularly in leadership positions, it is essential to avoid the creation of a "future gap" due to a lack of AI adoption. Currently, only 32% of women and 43% of men believe that AI is a fair opportunity.

To address this issue, companies should offer better information and relevant training for their employees, Sperling-Magro suggested. According to the study, just 37% of women and 44% of men are satisfied with their employers' AI training offerings.

Overall, half of the surveyed individuals, regardless of gender, view the role of AI in their careers as important. They see improved efficiency, higher quality, and enhanced data protection and security as advantages of the technology. However, they also fear potential negative impacts on human interaction, job security, and recognition for their work. The initiative surveyed 1500 employees for this study in late August. The official presentation of the survey results will take place at the Chef:innensache annual conference on Tuesday in Potsdam.

