Study: Pensioners in Werra-Meißner get more from their pension

According to a study, pensioners in the Werra-Meißner district have the highest purchasing power with their pension in Hesse. According to the analysis published by the Prognos Institute on Thursday, they have a monthly value of 1075 euros. It is not only the absolute amount of the pension that plays a role, but also the price level at the place of residence, which takes into account rental costs, among other things. The study was commissioned by the German Insurance Association in Berlin.

In Hesse, the Werra-Meißner district was followed by the Main-Taunus district (1051 euros) and the district of Kassel (1044 euros). Nationwide, the average pension purchasing power was 1036 euros. According to the analysis, pensioners in only 9 out of 26 districts and independent cities in Hesse received the same or more.

In the major cities of Frankfurt, Darmstadt and Offenbach, the high cost of living coincides with slightly below-average pensions compared to the rest of Germany. Older people in Frankfurt therefore only have a purchasing power of 912 euros with their pension, the lowest figure in the country. In Darmstadt it is 926 euros, in Offenbach 944 euros. Kassel (950 euros) and Fulda (957 euros) are two other cities at the bottom of the table.

From a nationwide perspective, the ratio of housing costs to pension income is particularly favorable in Gera (1437 euros), with the Eifel district of Bitburg-Prüm in Rhineland-Palatinate bringing up the rear at 856 euros.

The economists related regional housing costs and the average level of pensions for the 400 districts and independent cities in Germany - in each case estimated - and calculated the local purchasing power from this. The data used refers to the year 2021.

"The result is clear. Pensioners live particularly cheaply in eastern Germany," write the authors. "This is because relatively high pensions meet a low cost of living." Following Gera in the top five are four other eastern German municipalities: Chemnitz, Cottbus, Görlitz and the district of Spree-Neisse.

