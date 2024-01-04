Cost of living - Study: Pension purchasing power in MV highest in the Lake District

In purely mathematical terms, pensioners in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern can afford the most, according to a new study in the district of Mecklenburgische Seenplatte. The average monthly pension purchasing power there is 1291 euros. According to an analysis published on Thursday by the Prognos Institute, this is almost a quarter more than the national average.

On behalf of the German Insurance Association, the economists compared regional housing costs and the average level of pensions for the 400 districts and independent cities in Germany - estimated in each case - and calculated the local purchasing power from this.

According to Oliver Ehrentraut, head of the study, it was primarily the different rental prices that caused the cost of living to diverge from region to region and thus the value of pensions.

According to Prognos, this can also be seen in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Average pensions in Rostock and Schwerin are higher than in the district of Mecklenburgische Seenplatte. However, the higher cost of living offset this advantage. According to the study, the two independent cities are ranked third and fourth in the state, behind Ludwigslust-Parchim. Vorpommern-Greifswald brings up the rear in terms of pension purchasing power in MV with a value of 1204 euros. According to Prognos, MV is consistently above the national average of 1036 euros.

Overall, pensioners in eastern Germany are in a more comfortable financial position than those in the west. The ratio of housing costs to pension income is particularly favorable in Gera, Thuringia, with an average monthly pension purchasing power of 1437 euros. By contrast, regional pension purchasing power is lowest in the west of Germany and in the south, particularly in Bavaria. According to the authors, the generally above-average cost of living in Bavaria is not compensated for by above-average pension income.

