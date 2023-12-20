Skip to content
Study: Domestication led to darker eyes in dogs than in wolves

According to a study, the color of dogs' eyes has also changed over the course of their domestication to make them appear less threatening to humans. "The color of the iris of dogs is darker than that of wolves, and this dark color has a positive influence on the perception of dogs by humans,"...

Husky with two different eye colors.aussiedlerbote.de
The domestication of the wolf took place between 50,000 and 15,000 years ago. To this day, wolves have a lighter, yellowish iris, from which the black pupil stands out clearly. According to the study, however, humans preferred animals with darker eyes, so that this eye color became more and more prevalent in dogs.

The 30 or so dog breeds selected for the study generally have a large, dark iris in which the pupil is difficult to make out. This is apparently pleasant for humans to look at, because according to the researchers, dog owners release oxytocin when they look into their dog's eyes, a hormone that mothers also release when they look at their small child.

The researchers at Teikyo University also have a few possible explanations as to why dark eyes make dogs more lovable in the eyes of humans. For example, they refer to studies with humans and other primates, according to which a dilated large pupil is associated with more positive emotions than a constricted small pupil.

In addition, a large pupil is unconsciously associated with an immature creature that is more vulnerable and at the same time less dangerous. According to the study, if a dog's iris is very dark and the pupil is therefore barely distinguishable, this has the same effect on humans as a very large pupil. As a result, dogs with dark eyes are perceived as "weak and in need of protection".

The authors of the study tested their theory by showing test subjects pictures of twelve dogs, some with dark eyes and some with lighter eyes. The test subjects were then asked to assess the personality of each animal and indicate how friendly and how young the dog shown was. In fact, the dark-eyed dogs were rated as "friendlier and younger", according to the study.

However, the authors concede that the significance of their study is limited, for example because they only included a few of the numerous dog breeds. In addition, the habit effect could also play a role, meaning that dark-eyed dogs are rated more positively because they are more common and their appearance is therefore more familiar.

Source: www.stern.de

