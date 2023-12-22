Energy - Study: Bavaria and Saxony turn up the heating the least

According to the heating cost calculator Ista, people in Bavaria heat their homes relatively economically. With a consumption of 21.7 kilowatt hours per square meter of living space, they are in fifth place in the state comparison in the heating season to date. With a weather-adjusted increase in consumption of only 7 percent compared to the previous year, Bavarian private households are even in first place, together with Saxony, Ista announced on Friday.

Nationwide, consumption in the current heating season is currently 12 percent higher than in the same period last year. In Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, it rose by 20 percent. Energy consumption for heating depends heavily on behavior, the stock and condition of houses and the regional energy mix, said a spokeswoman. Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg have the lowest energy consumption at 18 to 20 kilowatt hours per square meter, while Schleswig-Holstein has the highest at 28.4 kilowatt hours.

The service provider also puts Bavaria in a good position in a comparison of the 20 largest cities: Munich takes second place behind Leipzig with an additional consumption of 6 percent, while Nuremberg comes in eighth with an additional consumption of 12 percent. According to the study, Munich residents consume 20.4 kilowatt hours per square meter, while Nuremberg residents consume 22.9 kilowatt hours.

Ista continuously evaluates current monthly data from around 350,000 households. For the comparison, they were adjusted for weather influences using data from the German Weather Service.

According to a survey commissioned by the company from the YouGov Institute, saving energy when heating is important for one in two Bavarians. The main motive was of a financial nature. A good half of those surveyed in Bavaria expect energy costs to fall - and are probably mistaken: For the current heating period, a cost increase of 61 percent for natural gas and 34 percent for heating oil must be expected nationwide, said Ista boss Hagen Lessing. For a 70-square-metre apartment with gas heating, the additional costs could amount to 460 euros: "This is a real cost trap for many tenants."

Ista heating-o-meter

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de