Movie - Studio Babelsberg expects more orders after end of strike

Studio Babelsberg in Potsdam, which is steeped in tradition, is expecting a better order situation again after the end of the Hollywood strike. "We are looking forward to welcoming new productions to the studio and assume that a major US film project will be in preparation in the first quarter of 2024," the Executive Board announced on request. "The news that SAG-AFTRA members have ratified a new contract will allow major Hollywood studios and producers to continue their preparations and planning for projects."

In the first half of December, a months-long strike in the film industry officially came to an end. Members of the US actors' union SAG-AFTRA ratified a new contract with the film production companies by a large majority after they had walked off the job in July. The studios reached an agreement with the screenwriters' union WGA, which had been on strike since May, at the beginning of October. The strike delayed the production of films and series for months. The strike led to Studio Babelsberg announcing short-time working in August due to a poor order situation.

Studio Babelsberg claims to be the oldest large-scale film studio in the world. Films such as "Metropolis", "The Blue Angel" and "Die Feuerzangenbowle" were made there. Later, internationally successful feature films such as "The Bourne Conspiracy", "Bridge of Spies" and the series "Babylon Berlin" were produced in Babelsberg.

Studio Babelsberg has had a new owner for several months now. The film production facility placed its management in the hands of Cinespace Studios, which belongs to the US real estate investor TPG. An extraordinary general meeting in April voted by a majority in favor of a control and profit transfer agreement.

Studio Babelsberg - History

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de