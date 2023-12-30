Education - Studierendenwerk demands continuous increase in Bafög

The Deutsches Studierendenwerk has called for the Bafög rates to be continuously adjusted in line with income and price developments. "Members' salaries, pensions, citizens' allowance and housing benefit are regularly increased, but BaföG is not," criticized Matthias Anbuhl, Chairman of the Board of the Studierendenwerk (DSW), in the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers. "This investment in educational justice is systematically disadvantaged."

Anbuhl criticized the fact that the Bafög rate is chronically too low. In contrast, the minimum wage will rise by 41 cents at the turn of the year and the citizen's allowance will also increase from 502 to 563 euros per month. "The basic Bafög requirement continues to stagnate at 452 euros per month - that's 111 euros less than the citizen's allowance," said the DSW chairman.

The Ampel coalition had raised the Bafög rate for students from 427 to 452 euros per month last winter semester. In the coalition agreement, they had resolved to "fundamentally" reform the Bafög and make it "more independent of parents". Among other things, a more regular adjustment of allowances and benefit rates was planned.

Source: www.stern.de