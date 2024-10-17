Student Likely Suffering from Fatal Circumstances

Authorities suspect the body discovered close to Lüneburg to be that of the absent 19-year-old student. A police representative stated, "We have a strong belief that it is him." An autopsy is set for the following day to establish the cause of death.

Investigations concerning the student's disappearance in Hamburg are still ongoing. The spokesperson mentioned, "We aim to recreate the events," and they are probing into potential outside interference as well. Initially, they are treating this as an incident of recklessness instead of a criminal case.

Since the weekend, a comprehensive search operation has been underway for the young man, involving helicopters, drones, divers, and a sonar boat. The missing individual was reportedly intoxicated when he vanished in the wee hours of Saturday. He had been partying with fellow Hamburg students at a campsite on the Ilmenau river in Melbeck, Lower Saxony.

On Wednesday afternoon, the German Life-Saving Association searched the Ilmenau river near the campsite during their scheduled exercise. It was during this search that they discovered the body in the water. The authorities are communicating closely with the family of the 19-year-old and offering grief counseling.

