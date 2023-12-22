Student kills 14 people in gun attack at Prague university

"I can currently confirm 14 victims and 25 injured in this terrible crime," said police chief Martin Vondrasek on Thursday. There had previously been talk of more than 15 fatalities. All the victims were killed inside the building, Vondrasek said.

According to media reports, some of the victims were fellow students of the perpetrator. The Dutch Foreign Ministry stated that one of the injured was a Dutch citizen.

The police chief added that the armed attacker had a "huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition". The rapid intervention of the police prevented a far greater bloodbath.

A large number of "ambulance units" were sent to the scene of the crime, the Prague rescue service explained on the online service X, formerly Twitter.

The Czech government declared a national day of mourning on December 23. On Friday, the flags on official buildings were to be flown at half-mast and the population was to be called upon to observe a minute's silence at midday.

The gun attack was carried out at the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University in Prague. It is located in the historic city center near well-known tourist attractions such as the Charles Bridge, which was built in the 14th century.

According to police chief Vondrasek, officers began searching for the 24-year-old before the gun attack after the man's father was found dead in the village of Hostoun, west of Prague. The shooter had made his way to the Czech capital and said he wanted to kill himself, Vondrasek continued. Officers had previously suspected that the gunman had killed his father.

Police searched the main building of the Faculty of Philosophy, where the shooter was expected to give a lecture. However, he went to another building of the faculty nearby and was not found in time. The first information about shots fired was received at around 3 p.m., and the rapid reaction force was on the scene within twelve minutes, said Vondrasek.

Shortly afterwards, there was information about the motionless body of the shooter. According to unconfirmed information, he had killed himself. Referring to an investigation in online networks, police chief Vondrasek said that the perpetrator had been inspired by a "similar case" in Russia this fall. The officer did not provide any further details. There are currently no indications of any further imminent danger.

According to Vondrasek, no officers were injured during the operation. The police evacuated the building and used a concert hall on the other side of the street as a temporary refuge for the evacuees.

According to Vondrasek, officials believe the gunman also killed a young man and his two-month-old daughter while walking in a forest in eastern Prague on December 15.

The Czech Republic's worst gun attack since the break-up of Czechoslovakia caused consternation around the world. Czech President Petr Pavel expressed his "shock" at the attack. He expressed his "deep regret and sincere condolences" to the families of the victims at X.

EU Commission President Ursula declared at X that she was "shocked by the senseless violence that has claimed several lives in Prague today". She also expressed her condolences.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that he was "deeply shocked" by the "terrible news from Prague". Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier condoled with Czech President Pavel, according to the Office of the Federal President. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Steinmeier wrote.

"The attack in the middle of Prague strikes at the heart of Europe. We are in mourning," declared Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) at X. "We are deeply shocked by the news of the terrible act with several deaths at the University of Prague," stated Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). She expressed her sympathy to her colleague Rakusan and offered her support.

The White House condemned the "senseless" violence. French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne expressed their "shock" and "solidarity". Borne said she had spoken to Pavel about the attack - the Czech president ended a visit to France on Thursday.

