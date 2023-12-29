Minister of the Interior - Stübgen does not give the all-clear for the security situation

Brandenburg's Interior Minister Michael Stübgen sees no easing in the security situation in Germany. "The abstract threat situation is real - and higher than it has been for a long time," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency. He will take over the chairmanship of the Conference of Interior Ministers (IMK) on January 1. "According to the security authorities, the additional aggravation caused by the terrorist activities of Hamas continues."

The minister cited suspected terrorism as an example. "What I see as positive is the apprehension of the two young people from Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia on suspicion of planning an attack. This shows how active our security agencies, including the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, are." Two suspected Islamist-motivated young people were arrested in North Rhine-Westphalia and Brandenburg in November on suspicion of terrorism. They were allegedly planning an attack on a Christmas market. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution had become aware of both of them.

The Interior Minister also referred to three arrests of suspected members of the Islamist Hamas in Berlin in December. "The Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Brandenburg State Office of Criminal Investigation were also involved in the case of the three Hamas terrorists who were arrested." The people had come to the attention of the security authorities.

The three suspects are in custody. Another suspected member of Hamas was arrested in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. According to information from security circles, the activities of the men are not directly connected to the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7.

According to the future chairman, one focus of the IMK will be the EU asylum reform. "When the agreement on the asylum compromise is reached in the European Union, we will deal intensively with its implementation," said Stübgen. The EU member states and the European Parliament had agreed on uniform procedures at Europe's external borders. Stübgen will symbolically take over the baton of the IMK from Berlin's Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) on January 12.

The Minister also wants to eliminate legal ambiguities in the police's emergency response. "It is regulated in 16 state police laws, which are also quite different," said Stübgen. If, for example, a convicted criminal is not allowed to approach a home in Brandenburg due to domestic violence and ambushes the woman at work in Berlin, the legal situation is unclear in the Minister's opinion. "Our proposal is a model agreement that the regulation of the neighboring federal state applies until clarification in the other federal state," said Stübgen.

Source: www.stern.de