Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnorth rhine-westphaliaterrorismprotection of the constitutionbrandenburgconference of interior ministersturn of the yearrelaxationcdupotsdamhamasimkgerman press agencycriminalitymichael stübgengermanyberlinthreat situationsecurity situation

Stübgen does not give the all-clear for the security situation

The chairmanship of the Conference of State Interior Ministers will pass from Berlin to Brandenburg next year. The future chairman Stübgen names a focal point and assesses the security situation.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
2 min read
Michael Stübgen (CDU), Interior Minister of Brandenburg, sits at the Conference of Interior....aussiedlerbote.de
Michael Stübgen (CDU), Interior Minister of Brandenburg, sits at the Conference of Interior Ministers (IMK). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Minister of the Interior - Stübgen does not give the all-clear for the security situation

Brandenburg's Interior Minister Michael Stübgen sees no easing in the security situation in Germany. "The abstract threat situation is real - and higher than it has been for a long time," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency. He will take over the chairmanship of the Conference of Interior Ministers (IMK) on January 1. "According to the security authorities, the additional aggravation caused by the terrorist activities of Hamas continues."

The minister cited suspected terrorism as an example. "What I see as positive is the apprehension of the two young people from Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia on suspicion of planning an attack. This shows how active our security agencies, including the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, are." Two suspected Islamist-motivated young people were arrested in North Rhine-Westphalia and Brandenburg in November on suspicion of terrorism. They were allegedly planning an attack on a Christmas market. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution had become aware of both of them.

The Interior Minister also referred to three arrests of suspected members of the Islamist Hamas in Berlin in December. "The Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Brandenburg State Office of Criminal Investigation were also involved in the case of the three Hamas terrorists who were arrested." The people had come to the attention of the security authorities.

The three suspects are in custody. Another suspected member of Hamas was arrested in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. According to information from security circles, the activities of the men are not directly connected to the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7.

According to the future chairman, one focus of the IMK will be the EU asylum reform. "When the agreement on the asylum compromise is reached in the European Union, we will deal intensively with its implementation," said Stübgen. The EU member states and the European Parliament had agreed on uniform procedures at Europe's external borders. Stübgen will symbolically take over the baton of the IMK from Berlin's Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) on January 12.

The Minister also wants to eliminate legal ambiguities in the police's emergency response. "It is regulated in 16 state police laws, which are also quite different," said Stübgen. If, for example, a convicted criminal is not allowed to approach a home in Brandenburg due to domestic violence and ambushes the woman at work in Berlin, the legal situation is unclear in the Minister's opinion. "Our proposal is a model agreement that the regulation of the neighboring federal state applies until clarification in the other federal state," said Stübgen.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Members of parliament sit in the plenary chamber during a plenary session of the Berlin House of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Berlin MPs' salaries rise at the start of the year

At the start of the new year, members of the Berlin state parliament will receive more money. According to the House of Representatives, the increase amounts to 4.9 percent. The so-called expense allowance for the 159 elected members of parliament will therefore amount to 7249 euros gross from...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
The Elbe flood against the backdrop of the old town at sunrise. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Dresden eases: Elbe level drops

The flood situation on the Elbe in Dresden is easing a little. The level of the Elbe has been falling again since Friday night, according to data from the State Flood Center. The Elbe briefly reached a level of 5.95 meters. Dresden's Environment Mayor Eva Jähnigen (Greens) explained on...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A passer-by with an umbrella. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Clouds and rain in Hesse on New Year's Eve too

In Hesse, people have to prepare for rain again - even on New Year's Eve. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with occasional showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 to 12 degrees. The wind would be moderate to fresh with occasional strong...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

Members of parliament sit in the plenary chamber during a plenary session of the Berlin House of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Berlin MPs' salaries rise at the start of the year

At the start of the new year, members of the Berlin state parliament will receive more money. According to the House of Representatives, the increase amounts to 4.9 percent. The so-called expense allowance for the 159 elected members of parliament will therefore amount to 7249 euros gross from...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public