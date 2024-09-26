Struggling Goat, speculations aboutemporary traffic signal shutdown near Santa's destination

Some interview appearances could use a delay, for instance, the one Federal Foreign Minister Baerbock is set to have on Maischberger tonight. The Green politician appears anxious as she discusses the upheaval atop her party and paints a picture of the future under Habeck.

Fortunately, she's in New York: Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Greens. On Wednesday morning, the unexpected resignations of the two Green co-chairs, Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour, were announced. They're stepping down due to the poor election results in East Germany. The entire board is following suit. Novel elections for a new board will take place during the party conference in November. Economics Minister Robert Habeck orchestrated these events, according to ntv columnist Wolfram Weimer.

This event is a rarity: A party board accepts responsibility for poor election results. What about the FDP, you ask? They've suffered losses in every state election since forming the traffic light government, and even in the European elections. In East Germany, they didn't even reach one percent in two federal states. But party leader Christian Lindner exudes confidence, as seen in the morning's ministerial interrogation in the Bundestag. However, another shakeup within the liberals could be imminent, believes Weimer, who belongs to the journalists evaluating the current situation on Maischberger. They've picked up signs from the FDP: "Ampel-out on St. Nicholas's Day," they suggested.

Habeck's Direction: Green Youth Surrenders

Without delay, the youth board of the Greens appeared to act. As the Maischberger show began, breaking news broke: The board of the Green Youth was resigning, and they intended to leave the party en masse. Have the young Greens already noticed where the party with chancellor candidate Habeck is heading in the coming months?

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock should know. But Baerbock had other matters to attend to. She was at the United Nations, where she learned about the resignations of the two Green co-chairs in the early morning. On Maischberger, she praised "our two party chairs, to whom I have the utmost respect, not only politically but also personally. There are few who possess the stature in high politics to take such a step." Reflection and self-criticism may have been out of fashion in recent years. But it is a particular strength to always reflect on oneself, Baerbock asserted.

The question is: "Why can we not win the trust of the people in these times, when it is obvious that fundamental questions are at stake, although we could still do so a year and a half ago?" The party chairs have contemplated this, and they have concluded that the Greens must reinvent themselves for the next federal elections. Robert Habeck is the appropriate candidate for this role. He possesses the fortitude to differentiate, as the world is not black and white. "That's what we need in these crisis times."

The War in Ukraine

Baerbock seems distraught tonight, frequently distracted. She constructs lengthy sentences, fails to answer questions, or deflects them. Often, one can only speculate about her intended meaning. She is not having her best evening. Moderator Maischberger did well to give her plenty of space, refrained from interruptions, and compensated for Baerbock's lapses.

The Peace Proposal that Ukrainian President Zelensky will present to US President Biden in a few hours remains unknown to Baerbock. However, she guarantees: Germany will back Ukraine - within its means. And that implies: more weapon deliveries.

The World is for Peace Negotiations, but Russia is Not

Regardless, Baerbock emphasizes that this is the moment for peace negotiations. She made this clear in the UN Security Council, even to the Russians. "And at the same time: If Russian President Putin responds to every peace initiative we've made in the last two and a half years with further violence, if we, as the international community, must do everything to protect the people of Ukraine, as two-thirds of its energy supply is now destroyed, and even the air defense we've provided couldn't halt this destruction, if the world wishes for fewer wars, then full support for Ukraine is necessary."

The nations of the world must continue to champion Ukraine's sovereignty. Because Russia isn't just attacking Ukraine, but also the Charter of the United Nations. It states that all countries are equal, and no country has the right to dictate another's future. If peace negotiations do occur, it will be up to Ukraine alone to decide its fate.

Baerbock is adamant that peace negotiations should happen, but she's unclear when. It could be soon, she hints, possibly even before the US elections. The framework had been laid at the last peace conference in Switzerland. The only one who clearly refuses to engage in negotiations is Russian President Putin. He has responded to all negotiation attempts by intensifying the war. Whether Baerbock believes in a swift peace in Ukraine is unclear. However, it is clear: Baerbock yearns for peace.

The Green Youth's resignation was a response to the direction of the party under Chancellor candidate Habeck, as revealed by the youth board's sudden departure during the Maischberger show.

