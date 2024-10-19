Struggling Companion Mourns Over the Passing of Liam Payne

Liam Payne's partner, Kate Cassidy, bid farewell on Instagram. She addressed him as her "angel," stating, "I will forever love you." Following Liam's tragic demise on Wednesday, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the age of 31, Cassidy expressed her emotions in an Instagram story. "I would like to express my gratitude for the compassionate messages and love that have been sent to me," Cassidy began, then continued, "I've been feeling disoriented, as if nothing is real for the past few days." She pleaded for privacy, asking the public to allow her to cope with the situation personally. Concluding her message, she penned a heartfelt farewell to her late lover, "Liam, my divine being, please know that my love for you has always been boundless and pure. I will continue to love you eternally. I love you, Liam."

Merely hours prior to his untimely death, Liam Payne reportedly shared videos on "Sky News," showcasing cherished moments from his time with his beloved partner in Argentina. The clips were recorded several days prior, as evident from their social media posts, as Cassidy had already returned to Florida, tending to their shared pet dog.

Liam Payne also leaves behind his seven-year-old son, Bear, from his romantic relationship with pop star Cheryl Cole. They were together between 2015 and 2018. After which, Payne began a relationship with model Maya Henry in 2018, proposing to her two years later. However, they broke up in May 2022, only to rekindle their engagement, later deciding to call it off once again.

Cheryl Cole: "Liam was more than just a pop star"

Cheryl Cole also took to Instagram, sharing a melancholic and critical post. "As I strive to come to terms with this traumatic incident and navigate my own grief during this unbearably agonising phase, I wish to underscore the fact that we have lost a person," she wrote, accompanying it with a black and white snapshot of Payne with his newborn son. Payne was not only a renowned pop star and a public figure, "but also a son, a brother, an uncle, a cherished friend, and an adoring dad to our seven-year-old son. A son who now has to grapple with the stark reality of never witnessing his father again."

Her heart aches from not being able to shield her son from some of the "appalling" media reports of the previous two days. Thus, her request: "Before you post comments or create content, consider if you would feel comfortable with your child or family encountering those comments or content. Please grant Liam what little dignity he has left, allowing him to find peace in his final rest."

Despite Liam Payne's passion for music, his Instagram was filled with personal moments and expressions of love towards his partner and son.

