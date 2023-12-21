Storm - Strong winds sweep across Great Britain

A few days before Christmas, a storm in the UK has caused problems for travelers. The weather service warned of strong winds on Thursday, particularly in the north - speeds of more than 120 kilometers per hour were measured in some places, according to the PA news agency.

Schools on the Shetland Islands remained closed. In some places, trees fell or the power went out. There were also temporary restrictions on air and rail traffic. The wind is expected to subside in the afternoon.

Source: www.stern.de