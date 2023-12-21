Skip to content
Strong winds sweep across Great Britain

A storm rages across the UK with speeds of more than 120 kilometers per hour in some places. Trees fell, the power went out and schools were closed on the Shetland Islands.

Workers remove a fallen tree that damaged the roof of a house in Derbyshire. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A few days before Christmas, a storm in the UK has caused problems for travelers. The weather service warned of strong winds on Thursday, particularly in the north - speeds of more than 120 kilometers per hour were measured in some places, according to the PA news agency.

Schools on the Shetland Islands remained closed. In some places, trees fell or the power went out. There were also temporary restrictions on air and rail traffic. The wind is expected to subside in the afternoon.

Source: www.stern.de

