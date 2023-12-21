Skip to content
Strong squalls expected: egapark in Erfurt closes

The egapark Erfurt will remain closed to visitors on Thursday due to the expected storm gusts. This will also affect the Winter Illuminations and the GenussPark Christmas market on the grounds, according to Erfurt's public utility company. The safety of visitors comes first.

Light installations light up at the start of the Winter Illuminations in Erfurt's egapark. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The city of Gera closed the municipal cemeteries on Thursday due to the weather. The closure is initially valid until Friday morning, but could be extended depending on the weather, according to the city administration.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), heavy showers or thunderstorms with sleet are moving through the state. Gusts of wind can reach speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour in the mountains.

