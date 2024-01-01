Japanese main island - Strong earthquake in Japan - warning of tsunami

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has shaken the main Japanese island of Honshu. The National Meteorological Agency issued a warning on Monday of a three-meter-high tsunami along the coast of the Sea of Japan. A spokeswoman for Japanese television station NHK continuously and urgently called on residents to seek safety on high ground. There were initially no reports of damage or casualties.

Buildings also began to sway in the area of Tokyo, the capital city of millions. The quake occurred on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. Japan is one of the countries in the world most at risk from earthquakes.

Source: www.stern.de