Strength 7.4 - Strong earthquake in Japan: Authorities warn of tsunami up to three meters high

In Japan, a severe earthquake in the center of the country has triggered a tsunami warning. "All residents must move to higher ground immediately," the public broadcaster NHK said after the earthquake, which struck the Noto region in Ishikawa Prefecture at around 16:10 (local time, 08:10 CET) on Monday. According to the US earthquake observatory USGS, it had a magnitude of 7.4.

The other Japanese broadcasters also interrupted their programs to warn people of the impending tsunami. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) in the USA warned that dangerous tsunami tidal waves were possible within a radius of 300 kilometers around the epicenter of the quake.

Ishikawa Prefecture had already been shaken by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake at the beginning of May. One person was killed and 49 others were injured.

Repeated strong earthquakes and tsunamis in Japan

Japan is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur frequently in this area. For this reason, strict building regulations apply in Japan and earthquake drills are held regularly.

On March 11, 2011, the east coast of Japan was hit by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and a tsunami. The natural disaster claimed the lives of 18,000 people. The tsunami also hit the Fukushima nuclear power plant, causing huge explosions and a meltdown in three reactors. It was the world's worst nuclear accident since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.

