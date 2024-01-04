Bundesliga - Striker Andersson training guest at 1 FC Nuremberg

Former Swedish international Sebastian Andersson (32) is training with 1. FC Nürnberg. The former Bundesliga striker, who has been without a club for six months, has been auditioning for coach Cristian Fiel since Thursday, as the Franconians announced. Andersson has already been under contract in Germany with 1. FC Kaiserslautern, 1. FC Union Berlin and most recently 1. FC Köln. He was no longer employed in Cologne last summer. Andersson scored 18 goals in 75 Bundesliga games.

"How long Sebastian will stay with us is still open. However, this gives us the opportunity to observe him more closely and get a picture of him," said Nuremberg's sporting director Olaf Rebbe about Andersson, who could be an alternative in attack following the loan of Christoph Daferner to league rivals Fortuna Düsseldorf.

