King Charles and Queen Camilla - "Strictly Come Dancing" canceled at the palace

Plans for a "Strictly Come Dancing" special at Buckingham Palace have reportedly been cancelled. The special episode of the TV show was supposedly meant to celebrate its 20-year anniversary. The popular BBC show, the British equivalent of "Dancing with the Stars," is currently celebrating its milestone. Prince Charles (75) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (76), are known to be big fans of the dance show.

Reasons for Cancelling the Palace Special

However, according to The Sun newspaper, the idea of filming a special episode in the palace was allegedly dropped despite talks with the royal household. Reasons given for this reportedly include "logistical issues" and "scheduling conflicts." There have also been recent complaints against one of the former professional dancers of the show regarding alleged misconduct, which he denies.

A source told The Sun that Camilla found the idea of a "Strictly Come Dancing" episode in the palace exciting. "But some felt that the decision to present the show there could be seen in a negative light."

Camilla's Expected Role

Previously, there had been rumors that an episode of the anniversary season of "Strictly Come Dancing" could be broadcast live from the London residence and that there could be a reported appearance by the Queen, who has long been a fan of the show. There were even reported discussions between the show's crew and palace officials about the right hall in Buckingham Palace for the broadcast. There were also rumors that Charles and Camilla themselves could dance on the floor and host the show.

On "Strictly Come Dancing," as on "Dancing with the Stars," couples compete in a dance competition, each consisting of a celebrity and a professional dancer or professional dancer.

