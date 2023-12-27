SC Freiburg's coach - Streich sees democracy in danger: "Stand up to them"

Soccer coach Christian Streich from Bundesliga club SC Freiburg is worried about democracy in Germany. "It's not going in the right direction right now," Streich told the football magazine "Kicker" (Thursday) in a double interview with coach Frank Schmidt from 1. FC Heidenheim. If someone in a stadium incites hatred against another person because of their skin color or sexual orientation, you have to "name the agitators in this country".

Referring to election polls, Streich said: "The AfD has more than 30 percent in some regions, but not 70 percent." The 58-year-old added: "We have to stand up to them. And do so rigorously. Because things are heading in a threatening direction all over the world." The Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the AfD as confirmed right-wing extremist in three German federal states.

Streich also sharply criticized CDU chairman Friedrich Merz, without mentioning his name directly. "One problem is when stories are told from the so-called political center that people who are on the run, who are doing terribly, are overburdening our dentists," Streich said. "These people who say such things should be ashamed of themselves." Around three months ago, Merz had said the following about asylum seekers: "They sit at the doctor's and have their teeth redone, and the German citizens next door can't get appointments." Streich described such statements as "highly dangerous".

Heidenheim's Schmidt declared that "standing up against any form of discrimination, racism or anti-Semitism is very important".

