Traffic restrictions - Streetcars in Würzburg still at a standstill

Streetcar services in Würzburg will remain restricted into the new year. Unfortunately, the Würzburger Versorgungs- und Verkehrs-GmbH (WVV) website states that restrictions are expected to continue for several weeks beyond the turn of the year. Most of the streetcars in Würzburg have been at a standstill since the beginning of November and are being checked for possible defects.

According to WVV, the reason for this is a defect in a vehicle, more precisely in a so-called suspension rocker. According to WVV, the control panel indicated a mechanical brake fault to the driver during a service trip in October. At the same time, a colleague traveling with him noticed sparks on the left rear chassis. As a precaution, all vehicles in the series were taken out of service. "A streetcar is not a cell phone or radio that can be quickly removed and repaired," writes the WVV in response to the question of why the inspection took so long.

According to WVV, the removed defective suspension rocker is being examined in a test laboratory in Essen. The first results, initially announced for mid-December, have not yet been published.

Since November 6, only 19 of 40 streetcars have been in service in Würzburg. Buses are being used as a replacement on some lines. Some stops have been canceled. For passengers, the weekday replacement timetable means longer walking distances, fuller vehicles and additional transfers. Travel with baby carriages, walking frames and similar items is particularly difficult. As there are not enough barrier-free streetcars available, the WVV has now set up a call shuttle bus for people in wheelchairs in cooperation with Johanniter-Unfallhilfe.

Information on the defect and replacement timetable

Source: www.stern.de