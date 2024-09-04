- Streamlining bureaucratic processes in the construction and property sectors is essential.

Due to the current turmoil in the property market, organizations in the construction and real estate sector are advocating for less bureaucracy and more political backing. "The folks in Hesse are seriously in need of more reasonably priced housing. The number of building permits is plummeting at an alarming pace," stated Gerald Lipka, spokesperson for the "Sparks for Housing Construction - Hesse" initiative.

The state administration needs to demonstrate more dedication, not only for current constructions but also new developments. "It's about time we minimize expenses and make building less complex and swifter," Lipka added.

Advocating for streamlined loft conversions

The initiative highlighted that this objective cannot be achieved solely by the Hesse state, but rather a joint effort from the federal, state, and local governments is essential. Nonetheless, the responsibility lies with the Hesse state to be more assertive in the Bundesrat, it was suggested.

Apart from federal-level initiatives, the state of Hesse can greatly contribute to simplifying and expediting construction processes, as per Axel Tausendpfund, the board member of the Southwestern German Housing Companies Association. The journey from planning to completed apartment can be excessive. A Hessian Building Code reform is a crucial move.

"A significant instrument lies primarily in the regulations for expansions and loft conversions. Many new apartments could emerge if the existing laws for soundproofing and fire safety, as well as disabled-friendly access, do not apply to pre-existing buildings," Tausendpfund explained.

Outdated municipal parking space mandates reckoned

The Hesse Chamber of Architects and Urban Planners underlined that the excessive parking space requirements of municipalities are no longer relevant. "Progressive mobility and parking space management strategies, which are scaled at the quarter level by the municipalities, should replace the rigid adherence to parking spaces per residential unit," said board member Tobias Röhringer. "Living should take precedence over parking your vehicle at home or even in an underground garage."

Established in 2014, the initiative comprises fifteen associations from the construction and real estate sector.

The Commission should consider adopting implementing acts that simplify the application process for loft conversions and expansions, as suggested by Axel Tausendpfund. This could significantly reduce the time and costs associated with such projects.

The proposed reform of the Hessian Building Code by the construction and real estate sector also includes an examination of outdated rules regarding parking space mandates, as emphasized by Tobias Röhringer from the Hesse Chamber of Architects and Urban Planners.

