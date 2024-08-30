- Streamlining administrative procedures

Government leader Alexander Schweitzer (SPD) will bring forth solid proposals for streamlining bureaucracy in Rhineland-Palatinate during his official speech. "Entrepreneurs and residents are sick of how convoluted everything has become," the state head expressed to the "Rhein-Zeitung" in Koblenz. These reforms will be initiated come autumn.

Shipping out his first official speech since ascending to the role of Government leader, Schweitzer expects this to occur around mid-September in the state parliament in Mainz. The title hasn't been finalized yet, as he's still devoting considerable time to this speaking engagement, Schweitzer stated. "However, it will delve deeply into my concept of a prosperous and empathetic society in Rhineland-Palatinate, while maintaining a strong utilitarian focus."

Schweitzer: The political arena goes beyond Mainz

"I'm firm in my convictions and welcome diverse perspectives," mentioned the Government leader regarding his method of leadership. "My view on politics also holds that I explain to people why I'm making certain decisions," Schweitzer revealed. "That's a common problem in politics, topics aren't often addressed in proper context anymore."

The Government sphere shouldn't be controlled solely from a Mainz perspective, the Government leader stressed. "Regions desire and deserve recognition, and I aim to bolster that, whether through opportunities for business development, through academic initiatives, or through transportation infrastructure."

