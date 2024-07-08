From the provinces to outer space - Streaming tips of the week

A police officer with prejudices and a rookie astronaut with a secret: What's streaming this week.

"Poker Face" (Prime Video)

Natasha Lyonne, known internationally as Nicky Nichols from the prison series "Orange Is the New Black," plays lovably quirky young women with ease. Her latest leading role is in Rian Johnson's "Poker Face" series, now on Prime Video. Lyonne plays the drifter Charlie Cale. Charlie has a unique ability to identify liars. She's made a lot of money poker playing with this skill, but a powerful casino boss put a hit on her. Now, Charlie is on the run in her old Plymouth Barracuda across America to clear her name. Wherever she goes, she gets embroiled in murder mysteries. Only Charlie, with her ability, can lead experienced killers to justice and save the victims. "Poker Face" is both funny and thrilling. Fans of 1970s-era shows like "Columbo" should especially enjoy it.

"Boom Boom Bruno" (MagentaTV)

Bruno (Ben Becker) is a provincial policeman in the Berlin area and rather unpleasant company. In his world, men are men and women are women. Traditional America is his model for the ultimate freedom. Bruno sees himself as a Wild West sheriff. He eats at the "Diner," loves bourbon whiskey, and enjoys the strip club. But there's another side to this macho. He's sick with cancer. And just when he needs it most, Bruno gets a new partner: Mark (Vincent zur Linden). A commissioner who's still coming to terms with his sexuality. Marc finds Bruno repulsive. Will this partnership allow successful police work? The mini-series (directed by Maurice Hübner) was nominated for the Grimme Prize - now available on MagentaTV.

"Space Cadet" (Prime Video)

Tiffany "Rex" Simpson (Emma Roberts) has always dreamed of flying in space. However, her life doesn't go exactly as planned. But she's determined to take control. With the help of her best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), her fake application to the NASA astronaut training program is accepted. Rex, who's always up to her neck in water, relies on her quick wit, courage, and determination to make it to the top of her class. NASA program directors Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper) take notice. Can the girl from Florida complete the training and fly into space before her cover is blown? The film "Space Cadet" is now available.

