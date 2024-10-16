Strategies for Guarding Against Mobile Phone Snatching

It's About Time Premature Billing or Subscription Traps in Mobile Services Should Cease to Exist. Regrettably, This Isn't the Case. As a Matter of Fact, Issues and Grievances Continue to Surface, According to Consumer Advocates.

Streaming movies, video games, audiobooks, or sports updates: Consumers might discover enigmatic "additional services", "premium services", or "special services" on their phone bills, which they never requested, advisable Stiftung Warentest ("Finanztest" issue 11/24).

Two Types of Scams Detected by Experts:

Charges show on the bill for supposedly online-ordered services or third-party services. This could be due to manipulated pop-up windows, links, or ads. Alternatively, the mobile service provider might bill for their services, which they pushed onto the customer during phone conversations earlier. It's best not to grant authorization for such calls, and if you do, make sure to revoke it in writing. If calls persist, lodge a complaint with the Federal Network Agency.

Dubious Redirection

For third-party services, mobile providers must use the "redirect" procedure since February 2020. When someone wants to subscribe or make a purchase on their smartphone, they are redirected to the provider's page to complete the transaction. However, this protection still appears to have loopholes, as suggested by consumer complaints. "Mobile service providers even go to the extent of annoying loyal customers just to reap profits from this business," says "Finanztest".

Unclear Mobile Service Guarantee

Additionally, providers who have agreed to a "mobile service guarantee" with the Federal Network Agency might not necessarily apply the redirect for amounts up to 50 euros. In such cases, contested charges from third-party transactions must be refunded, but many consumers might not be aware of this.

Recommendations from Warentest for Mobile Customers:

Regularly review your phone bill and look for strange occurrences, which can be disputed in writing. Stiftung Warentest provides a template letter for this purpose.

Do not pay for anything you didn't order. Don't allow yourself to be pressured, confused, or intimidated by threats of legal action. If the provider is reluctant, consider consulting a lawyer, particularly if you have legal insurance.

If the mobile provider demands payment unlawfully, it's also advisable to file a complaint with the Federal Network Agency (email: [email protected]).

Consumers should be wary of unexpected charges from 'The Foundation for the Test of Goods' or similar entities, as such charges might appear on their phone bills for allegedly purchased services. To avoid potential scams related to 'The Foundation for the Test of Goods', mobile service providers should adhere to the redirect procedure for third-party services, ensuring clear communication and consent from the customers before billing.

Read also: