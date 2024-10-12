Strategies for bypassing financial systems during the final three months

The closing months of the year are predicted to be rockier than the ones that came before. How are investors and traders navigating this turbulent landscape? What aspects should they prioritize? Furthermore, do less seasoned and more accomplished market participants approach these challenges differently?

Friedhelm Tilgen delves into these questions with Christian Köker from HSBC and social media investing influencer Luca Rolle.

The turbulent economic landscape is causing concern among investors and traders, as they seek to make informed decisions about the future of the economy. The performance of the economy in the coming months will significantly impact investment strategies.

