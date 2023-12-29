Tweets of the week - Strange child: "Stop laughing or I'll tell your mom!" - My 8-year-old: "Why, so she can laugh at you too, or what?"

Enjoy the tweets of the week!

Der Große holt seinen Bruder vom Geburtstag ab



Zuhause sagt er, man bot ihm viel Kuchen an, aber er~nein Danke~sagte



Fassungslos versammelte ich alle Kinder und sprach:~Kinder, wenn euch jemand Kuchen anbietet, dürft ihr gerne„Ich möchte nicht, aber meine Mama möchte“~antworten

The word of the weekend

Every Friday, we select the tweets on Twitter that have impressed us over the past week. Either because they were particularly funny or because they address topics that we find important. After all, family life is not always a bed of roses; we all experience things that we could have done without. But they are at least as important and should also attract our attention. Only in this way can something in our society perhaps change and ideally improve. The fact that cheerful and serious tweets meet here is therefore unavoidable. It reflects what Forrest Gump learned from his mom: "Life is like a box of chocolate, you never know what you're gonna get."

Thank you for the anecdotes from your family life, they enrich our lives - and often also the last working day before the weekend (if there is no weekend work ...)! At the request of a fan, we have created a separate page where you can also find the old collections of tweets.

Thank you also for your emails letting us know that the tweets of the week herald the weekend for you too! 🥰

If you experience things that deserve more space than an embedded tweet, please send us an email to [email protected]. If we see potential in the topic because it could be interesting, inspiring or otherwise important for many people, we'll get back to you. Some things start with small observations and only become big when many people have noticed a similar phenomenon or problem. We very much look forward to your inspirations!

Watch the video: There are countless mommy bloggers on social networks who share their family's everyday life. Children in particular are often the center of attention. But should children's pictures be shared publicly online? stern spoke to influencers Mirella and Alicia Joe about the benefits and dangers of children online.

