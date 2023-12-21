Storm - Stormy weather subsides by Christmas Eve and the holidays

Following Thursday's storm warning, the German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting calmer weather in Baden-Württemberg for Christmas Eve and the holidays. Mild air masses and decreasing rain will ensure a relatively relaxed Christmas period. Nevertheless, it will not be completely wind-free. In the Upper Black Forest and the Upper Rhine Graben, squalls may still occur, said a DWD spokesperson. It will remain cloudy to overcast.

Unfortunately, the people of Baden-Württemberg will have to do without snow on Christmas Eve and the holidays. "There will be no white Christmas, at least not in the lowlands," said the spokesperson. "Only the peaks may see some snow at times". However, this should start to melt from Saturday night due to the mild air masses.

The uncomfortable weather will continue to subside on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (Monday and Tuesday). The nights will remain mostly frost-free. Moderate to stiff gusts will sweep across the Ländle. Heavy gusts may occur in the Black Forest. Temperatures will hover around twelve degrees in Stuttgart on Monday and Tuesday.

The bad weather of the days before Christmas thus seems to be disappearing. On Thursday, the German Weather Service warned of storm and gale-force winds. On Thursday morning, meteorologists issued warnings of severe weather (level 2) for the whole of Baden-Württemberg.

There was also a severe weather warning (level 3) for some areas in the south-west of the state - the Black Forest was particularly affected with altitudes above 1000 meters. Wind speeds of 130 km/h were expected in the area around the Hornisgrinde mountain. In the lowlands around Stuttgart, speeds of up to 80 km/h were expected. In the upper Rhine region, winds of around 70 km/h were measured in some places. The weather warning was initially valid until Saturday morning.

"Wind speeds should always be seen in relative terms in terms of their danger. For example, a fresh wind can have a dangerous effect on an awning that has been forgotten to retract. Or trees can also be knocked over by the wind where the ground was already softened beforehand," said the DWD spokesperson.

The storm also kept police forces busy. A spokeswoman for the Karlsruhe Police Headquarters reported around 15 storm-related operations by Thursday lunchtime. Most of them involved fallen trees. As of Thursday afternoon, there were no injuries.

Weather report DWD

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de