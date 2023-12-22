Storm - Stormy weather in Thuringia - flooding also expected

Nordhausen/Eisenach/Suhl/Jena - Fallen trees and broken branches on the roads. The storm depression "Zoltan" has swept through Thuringia. In addition, river levels have risen in many places following heavy rainfall. According to forecasts, the State Office for the Environment is expecting flooding in some areas if the heavy rain continues over the Christmas weekend.

High water levels and current pressure had already made it difficult to rescue a dead man from a river near Hildburghausen early on Friday morning. According to the police, it is not yet clear why the man fell into the river on Friday night. The deceased was reportedly a 64-year-old man who regularly regulated the water at the mill weir near which he was rescued.

The fire department was particularly in demand in the Nordhausen district because of "Zoltan", as the police announced on Friday. In many places, helpers had to clear fallen trees that were blocking roads. In Ilfeld, a car left the road due to the weather. In the municipality of Hohnstein, a road was flooded. In Eichsfeld, too, the emergency services had their work cut out clearing the roads of branches and fallen trees. Three car accidents were reported in this context.

In the Wartburg district, firefighters had to respond 19 times from early Thursday evening until late into the night on Friday, according to the district office. There, too, the main concern was trees and branches that had broken off and were lying on roads. Car owners also had to be located: Their vehicles were parked under a heavy branch that was threatening to fall.

The police in Suhl also spoke of dozens of operations. In the region in the south of Thuringia, too, it was mainly trees that had fallen onto roads that had to be cleared. A car in Meiningen drove over a large branch and was damaged in the process.

According to the city council, the fire department in Jena had to be called out seven times by Friday morning to remove fallen branches or objects blown away by the wind.

The strong winds also had consequences for rail travelers: They had to be prepared for delays to local and regional rail services. Trains operated by Erfurter Bahn were slower than usual at times, as the company announced on its website on Friday. According to DB, Deutsche Bahn traffic was also affected throughout Germany. Detour of ICE trains between Erfurt and Frankfurt and delays were among the consequences.

Erfurt railroad Deutsche Bahn

Source: www.stern.de