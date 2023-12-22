Skip to content
Stormy weather continues until Christmas Eve

The German Weather Service expects the stormy weather to continue in the days leading up to Christmas Eve. The wind is only expected to calm down on December 24. Is there any hope of a white Christmas?

A gap in the clouds has formed behind a windsock standing in the storm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

DWD forecast - Stormy weather continues until Christmas Eve

The German Weather Service (DWD) expects stormy weather to continue in the days leading up to Christmas Eve. Gale-force winds and gale-force winds are also expected on Friday and Saturday at high altitudes. Above 1,000 meters, it could even snow and thus become slippery in some places.

But there won't be a white Christmas - not even in the Black Forest, according to a DWD spokesperson in Stuttgart. Mild air masses will melt the little fresh snow from Saturday night at the latest.

Temperatures will hover around 10 to 13 degrees in the lowlands over the next few days. In many places, there will be rain on Friday and Saturday, which will then decrease on Christmas Eve and during the holidays.

Anyone hoping to ring in the festive season at the Christmas market was disappointed in some places on Thursday. In Baden-Baden, Constance and Bühl (Rastatt district), the decision was made to keep the Christmas markets closed due to the storm.

At least the easing wind and rain on the 24th and on Christmas Day and Boxing Day should make for a somewhat cozier atmosphere. In the Upper Black Forest and the Upper Rhine Graben, however, squalls may still occur on Christmas Eve.

DWD report

