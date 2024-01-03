German Weather Service - Stormy weather calms down - flood situation eases

The end is in sight: it is set to become less stormy in Baden-Württemberg at the weekend. However, the German Weather Service (DWD ) still warned of gale-force winds throughout the state on Wednesday - even gale-force winds around Freiburg.

The flood situation remains relaxed, according to the Flood Forecasting Center (HVZ). The water levels on the Main near Wertheim (Main-Tauber district) and on the Tauber near Gebsattel (Bavaria) had reached the reporting level on Wednesday. However, there was no supra-regional danger of flooding.

The DWD expected many clouds and showers on Thursday. Strong to stormy gusts are also expected to continue. On Friday, it is only expected to be stormy in the Black Forest. In addition to local rain, it will remain largely dry and very cloudy. Saturday will be overcast with temperatures between one and six degrees. It may snow in the Allgäu and on the Alb.

Source: www.stern.de