Stormy start to the New Year's Eve weekend

Lots of wind, clouds and some rain await people in Berlin and Brandenburg on Friday. The German Weather Service (DWD) predicts that there will be occasional sunny spells between the clouds and showers.

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds.
It will be stormy, especially near showers, with local gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour. Otherwise it will be moderate to fresh with gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour. The wind will decrease towards the evening. Temperatures will rise to between nine and twelve degrees.

At night, the weather experts expect showers in some areas and isolated thunderstorms. A moderate wind will blow at first. Towards the morning, it will become stormier near the showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop to between seven and four degrees.

The New Year's Eve weekend will begin with heavy cloud cover and brief thunderstorms in places. Stormy gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour are possible. Otherwise, the wind will be mostly moderate. Rain will fall intermittently in the first half of the day on Saturday. Later it will clear up and remain mostly dry. Daytime highs will be between seven and nine degrees.

It will remain dry and cloudy on Sunday night. A moderate wind will blow with fresh lows of between four and one degree. On New Year's Eve, it will initially remain cloudy and free of precipitation. As Sunday progresses, more clouds will gather and showers will fall in some areas. Temperatures will rise to highs of seven to ten degrees.

Forecast by the German Weather Service (DWD)

