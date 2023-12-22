Freedom - Stormy start: Gondola lift on the Ochsenkopf goes into operation

The new gondola lift on the Ochsenkopf in the Fichtelgebirge is finished and ready to go into operation - but the weather didn't cooperate for the official start on Friday: The lift was unable to run due to the storm, according to the operator's website. A thick blanket of snow was also still missing in the low mountain range in northern Bavaria.

In future, 40 ten-passenger gondolas will take people up the 1024-metre-high mountain. This will enable around 2000 people per hour to reach the Ochsenkopf, according to the Fichtelgebirge vacation region. The installation is designed to be barrier-free and will serve not only skiers in winter but also hikers and day-trippers in the other seasons. Construction work on the new cable car began in March 2023. Its predecessor, a double chairlift, was 32 years old.

According to the Bayreuth district administration, the construction of the cable car on the north side of the Ochsenkopf cost around 25.6 million euros. The Free State of Bavaria contributed just under 7.7 million euros. In spring 2024, a new cable car will also be built on the south side of the mountain to replace the current cable car from 1997. The new construction on the south side of the Ochsenkopf is set to cost 15.6 million euros. According to the district administration, the Free State of Bavaria is funding the construction of the southern cable car to the tune of 4.67 million euros.

