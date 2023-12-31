Weather - Stormy New Year expected on the Brocken
The Harz Mountains and the Brocken in particular are in for a stormy New Year's night. "The wind will be rough with wind speeds of over 90 kilometers per hour," said a spokesperson for the German Weather Service (DWD) on Sunday. It is not advisable to launch rockets in these gusts. According to the DWD, there is even a storm warning until midnight.
According to the meteorologists, the rest of Saxony-Anhalt will remain largely free of precipitation. Temperatures will be between three and six degrees. It will remain cloudy on Monday. There may also be local showers.
Source: www.stern.de