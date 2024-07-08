Storms destroy almost 1000 huts in Cape Town

Orkanboëens have destroyed nearly 1000 buildings in shantytowns in the South African metropolis Cape Town. Approximately 4000 people have been displaced, according to authorities and aid organizations. More than 30 suburbs have experienced power outages, the city reported.

In the township Khayelitsha on the outskirts of Cape Town, thousands of people were displaced after strong winds destroyed houses and other buildings. The city administration stated that they are doing everything in their power to remove the damages as quickly as possible. Consideration is being given to deliberately releasing water from certain reservoirs, as heavy rainfalls are expected. The local aid organization Gift of the Givers reported that they distributed 10 000 meals and 3000 blankets in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

Cape Town at the southwestern tip of South Africa has been hit by a chain of bad weather systems since last week. According to weather authorities, these cold fronts will bring cloud bursts, heavy winds, flooding, and possible landslides until at least Friday. The city authorities warned against storm surges and high waves and asked people to stay away from the beach promenade.

